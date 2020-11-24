Sadiya sympathises with Pantami over daughter’s demise

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has sympathized with her counterpart in Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami who lost his teenage daughter, Aishah Isa Ali on Monday November 23, 2020.

The minister expressed deep sadness following the announcement of the death on his Twitter account.

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I wish to express my deepest sympathy for the loss of your dear daughter. I am deeply saddened by her demise. I pray that Allah grants her Fidau Jannatu.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family during this difficult period. May you find the comfort and strength to bear this irreparable loss,”the minister stated.

Sheikh Pantami had announced that funeral prayers will be held today at Annur Masjeed, Wuse 2, immediately after Zuhr prayers.

Pantami disclosed that Aishah will be buried in Abuja on Tuesday, November 24.