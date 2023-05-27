Sadiya Farouq hands over Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, to Perm Sec

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has formally handed over the affairs of the ministry to the Permanent Secretary Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo after three and half years of meritorious service to humanity and in conclusion of her tenure as the pioneer minister.

Umar Farouq handed over documents contained in two booklets, of her service in the ministry, at the end of the 1st Nigerian International Humanitarian Summit hosted by the Ministry on Friday in Abuja.

In her remarks, the minister thanked the Permanent Secretary, directors , staff of the Ministry and of her office for the massive support given to her throughout her tenure.

Umar Farouq urged the staff to remain steadfast in their quest to achieve President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of lifting as many vulnerable persons as possible out of poverty.

“I hereby formally hand over these documents of my stewardship as the pioneer Minister of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in the last three and half years. Thank you very much for your support as I hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani- Gwarzo”.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary thanked the Minister and wished her well in her future endeavors.