Sadeeq unveils strategy to enhance food security in FCT

Alhaji Ishaq Sadeeq, the newly appointed Ag. Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration, on Thursday unveiled strategies to boost food security in the nation’s capital.

Sadeeq disclosed his plan while addressing heads of various department and units in the secretariat when the former Ag. Secretary, Mr Ibe Prospect-Chukwuemeka introduced him.

He said that efforts would be made to reposition the monitoring arm of the secretariat to achieve the desired objectives of all ongoing agricultural programmes in the FCT.

“We will put in more efforts in the area of monitoring of your programmes, follow the implementation of the programmes, so as to realise the desired outcome,” he said.

Sadeeq emphasised the need for all the departments and agencies under the secretariat to work in synergy to ensure effective service delivery in the agricultural sector.

He noted that the quest for food security would only be attained when all stakeholders support each other, share professional ideas and work in harmony.

The acting agriculture and rural development secretary noted that with the daily influx of Nigerians into the FCT, agriculture would provide a viable platform for job creation and empowerment.

Sadeeq, who holds the traditional title of Dan Iyan Keffi, urged staff of the secretariat to bring their expertise to bear in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He thanked the FCT Administration for giving him the opportunity to contribute his quota to the agricultural sector.

Earlier, Prospect-Chukwuemeka appealed to the management and staff of the secretariat to accord Sadeeq maximum support and cooperation.

He extolled Sadeeq’s administrative qualities and urged him to use it in adding immense value to the secretariat and agricultural sector. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...