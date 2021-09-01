Sacked Ministers: CNPP commends Buhari, canvasses ‘overhauling’ of Cabinet, Agencies

September 1, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News 0



The of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for relieving two ministers in federal cabinet of their appointments.

In a statement issued in by its General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, CNPP urged President Buhari to “hasten action in overhauling his cabinet as there are many underperforming ministers as well as heads of agencies and parastatals still in government.”

According umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, “like we have constantly advised Mr. President replace some non-performing members of his cabinet, we also urge Mr. President replace some of his advisers.

“For us, President’s information managers, including Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Lai Mohammed and presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, who have done their best should immediately take a bow and go home.

CNPP believes that there could still be areas the President can salvage in terms of performance by his administration if his cabinet is urgently rejigged to square poles in square holes.

“And, beyond redeployment of some already spent ministers, the CNPP urges President Buhari shop for young technocrats and more innovative citizens, even outside his party, for appointment ensure that he succeeds in the remaining less than two years of his tenure”, the CNPP counselled.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,