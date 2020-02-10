Sacked Adamawa workers solicit First Lady, Atiku’s intervention

A group of sacked workers in Adamawa on Monday begged the First Lafy, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to intervene and address their plight.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workers who were sacked by the administration of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, made the appeal in Yola during a peaceful protest.

They staged a protest over their sack and non-payment of 10 months’ salary.

The workers who threatened to drag the government to the Industrial Court, also urged other prominent Adamawa indigents to intervene in their plight.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest along Jimeta-Yola road, spokesman of the affected workers, Malam Faisal Baba, said they numbered over 10,000.

Baba said the sacked workers were just victims of politics contrary to the government claimed that they were illegally employed.

“We want to urge the First Lady, Atiku Abubakar and other prominent citizens of Adamawa to intervene in the interest of justice and fairness,” Baba begged.

Reacting to the protest, the Adamawa Head of Service, Dr Edgar Amos, said that government had jettisoned employment made in some tertiary institutions due to some irregularities but those affected were not up to 10,000.

“I can’t really give you the actual figure now, but it’s not up to 10,000,” Amos said.

He, however, said that the state government would soon employ 2,000 teachers for post primary schools, and some category of staff in the state polytechnic.

He therefore advised those that are interested to follow due process in applying.

“Government is planning to employ 2,000 teachers for post primary schools and it will also employ healthcare workers comprising doctors, nurses and midwives.

“Some categories of staff will also be employed in the state polytechnic; the polytechnic has been directed to do needed assessment for the positions to be advertised in line with due process,” Amos said. (NAN)