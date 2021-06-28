Sack Uche Secondus Now! Afegbua urges PDP stakeholders

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Kassim Afegbua has called for the immediate sack of the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

In a statement on Sunday, Afegbua decried the incompetence of the Uche Secondus led leadership of the party which he said has led to series of defections of the party’s critical stakeholders to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He warned that the ugly trend if not addressed portends doom and could lead to collapse of the party.

He therefore stressed that it has become a matter of urgency that the party chairman and his cohorts who are holding the party to the jugular be shown the exit door out of the party leaderdership.

Afegbua stated,”When I raised alarm two months ago about the gradual decimation of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) by the Uche Secondus leadership, many had thought I was raising dust over nothing.

“The events of the last one month and the continuing defection of major PDP stakeholders to the ruling All Progressives’ Congress (APC), is a further testimony to the leadership tactlessness and spinelessness of the Secondus-led NWC of the party.

“It should be of urgent concern to all stakeholders and organs of the party, including the Governors’ Forum, to arrest this obvious drift which has left our dear party naked before Nigerians, home and abroad.

“There is a more compelling need to urgently call for a stakeholders’ meeting to mitigate, amongst other things, this obvious decimation of the PDP by a leadership that is utterly bereft of ideas, confused, intellectually hollow, phlegmatic and absentminded in the affairs of the nation and the party.

“An opposition party that should be gaining momentum because of the leadership failures of the ruling APC, is at best losing some of her best hands across the nation, and losing the much needed momentum.

“When we thought Lagos state PDP was looking good, court judgment uprooted a forward looking leadership that ought to have added impetus to the party in the state.

“When we thought we could gain mileage in Anambra, greed and avarice have combined to ridicule the party in the state, producing two factions within 24hours to undermine a clear opportunity to win back the state.

“As if that was not enough, sheer arrogance of power in Delta state has led to the exit of Senator Nwaboshi to the ruling APC, leaving PDP with a Senator representing Delta on its platform.

“If you add salt to the injuries already inflicted, the defection of the Zamfara state Governor, Bello Mutawallen to the APC brings double jeopardy to an already bad situation.

“All these portend bad omen for an opposition party that should gain maximum mileage under a system that has been run aground by the menacing incompetence of the APC-led Federal Government.”

Afegbua added that rather than act appropriately by creating strategies that could nip this in the bud, the Uche Secondus leadership looks apparently helpless and dithering like a lost sheep in the desert.

“We are already at the threshold of not fielding a candidate in the Anambra election if the stakeholders do not rally round to make a better impression about our preparedness.

“On a regular basis, critical stakeholders are defecting to the APC, such bile in the dish, following the untold hardship and sufferings the ruling party has wrought on the people.

“I have every cause to believe there is possibly a huge conspiracy between the Uche Secondus-led NWC and the Caretakers Committee of the APC, to keep quiet while the opposition is being plundered through defection.

“I won’t be surprised if by tomorrow Uche Secondus decides to defect to the APC for reasons that are obvious.

“As I write this, another PDP Governor from the South-East is also warming up to defect.

“Also, another PDP Governor from the North-East is warming up to defect if the right leadership is not put in place to halt this drift,” he lamented.

The PDP Stalwart urged stakeholders of the party to urgently carry out an overhaul that could elicit hope in an atmosphere that is almost becoming hopeless amid a plethora of leadership incompetencies publicly being exhibited by Uche Secondus and his co-travellers.

“Save PDP now before it is too late. Under Uche Secondus’s watch, three validly elected Governors of the PDP have flagrantly violated their oath by defecting to a party that never gave them ticket.

“Even when there are no crises in their respective states, the ease of their exit, tells of the crass opportunism of a leadership that is detained by gross incompetence to rally round all factors that could assuage the feelings of these stakeholders.

“The time to sack Uche Secondus leadership is now, now and now. Postponing the evil day will only deepen the crisis of confidence that is presently on full throttle across the structures of the party.

“The Board of Trustees and founders of the party must act urgently to recover the party before it finally explodes. The time to act is now, tomorrow might be too late,” Afegbua stressed.

