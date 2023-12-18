Sack NIMASA, NPA MDs now, APC Chieftain urges Tinubu

APC Chieftain, Dr. Garius Gololo has called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Managing Directors of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh and Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko over tenure expiration and lack of competence.

Dr. Gololo in a press conference on Monday in Abuja, decried the fact that the tenures of the Managing Directors of NPA and NIMASA have since expired having served for over 5 years each in office.

He also cited issues of incompetence, interrogating what there achievements have been all these years in office. He also pointed out that there sack is even more necessary considering the fact that their appointments came through the back door, and that they were not professionally trained for the positions they are occupying.

He said,”You know the Managing Director (MD) of the Nigerian Port Authority, Koko was an accountant serving in a bank in Port-Harcoirt when Amaechi the former Minister of Transport was the Governor. When he became Minister of Transport he carried Koko and put him as ED finance in Nigerian Port Authority, when he was not a staff of the Port Authority. There is a difference between staff and employee presently. After which when he had a problem with Adisa Bala, he disengaged her and now appoint Koko as the Acting M.D which up till now he is still acting after 5 years.

“My call is that Koko has served even if it is for a tenure to go out, and another set should go there. There is no way you will serve for five going to six years and you are still there as MD, what are you delivering? Are you the only Nigerian, are you the only citizen?

“Then coming to Jimoh of NIMASA, Jimoh was inlaw to Tunde, National Secretary to President Buhari. During that time they will just tick your name and you become a Minister. A small boy who did not even finish secondary school became spokesperson to the President and everything he tells Buhari is what he would do. So, Jimoh was his inlaw and that was how Jimoh became MD of NIMASA after Dakuku Peterside.

“So is going to almost 7 years, what am expecting the President to do, I have told him already one on one, is that he should sack those people and bring in another fresh set which we have there list, people who are experienced, who are captain of the ship, who have been in the shipping council for years.

“We need the people who have knowledge, who have served for years, who have the experience, who have gone to maritime college in the Netherland and US, they are there and they languishing why? Those are whom we have ready told President and we have already given their names, which will need to be there. So, they have to sack those people let them go away with their ED and everybody. Let them bring fresh set.

“I think the best Minister so far now, is Mr Keyamo, because the Minister immediately he came, you can see the airports how it is changed. Because when a minister perform his duty, the job will go ahead, then when you don’t perform your duty then the job lavish. So, we are expecting Mr President to remove them, let them do Christmas outside of the Port Authority and NIMASA. Let another set come there, they are not the only Nigerians or citizens.

“And where do they go to their Maritime School? And who is a captain among them? When you are not captain of the ship you are not supposed to be a director of maritime, and you are not supposed to be the MD of the Port because you don’t know what is in the ship itself. What do you know about the Port? You are supposed to be a captain of a ship or engineer.

“Let us give these positions to those who read these things as their field to perform, not those who do not know anything.”

Speaking on if the MDs of NPA and NIMASA whose tenures have expired are qualified to present the budgets of these agencies, Dr. Gololo said,”That is why I have called a press conference for the world to know. Am a member of the party (APC) I campaigned for the party, I campaigned for Mr President, I want Jimoh to go, and I want Koko to go simple. That is my take, they have to go before Christmas let them do Christmas outside of their stations. And then let another people take over the presentation of the new budget of the maritime sector.”

He said the removal of Jimoh and Koko will not have any political implications for the APC, considering the fact that they were appointed by political godfathers who are members of the party.

“Amaechi is retired, Wike is retired from Rivers. Amaechi was a director of campaign for Buhari was he able to deliver Rivers? But when Wike went for Tinubu he delivered Rivers to APC, which has never happened before. And go inside the FCT now they are busy working everywhere, while my brother a Fulani man (Bello) was there for 8years he could not be able to make anything, he was returning money to them, back to the government. So, the difference is very clear.

“So, Amaechi was the one who brought Koko and Koko was a banker, let him go back to banking if he want to continue. Jimoh is a maritime staff, but he is due for retirement, let him retire and go back to Zaria and relax. The person who brought him is not even a politician, is just his inlaw who is Tunde,” he said.

On the political crises rocking Rivers state, Dr Gololo urged Gov. Fubara to return to make peace with his political godfather, noting that he is not going to win the fight if allowed to continue.

He said peace is paramount for the progress of Rivers state and Nigeria in general.

The APC Stalwart declared that the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is still very politically relevant to the APC.

“What we are explaining is not the issue of being a member of the party, but do you deliver the party? People who are making noise do they deliver their state to APC? Wike delivered Rivers to APC, that is to tell you that he is a powerful man. To me, I think Wike still remains relevant to APC, and I will support him.

“We had a Director of campaign Amaechi, two times he could not deliver. Wike make him to retire, Wike retired Atiku and retired Amaechi. Because Atiku now has retired to Dubai, and has retired Obidient back to the US. So, I think Wike is a star,” he declared.

By Chimezie Godfrey

