Sack: Ajia places ‘Clean and Green’ women in Alore on monthly allowances

Roadside Sweepers in Alore, Ilorin, under the Clean and Green initiatives of the state government have said that they were all laid off by the government of Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak, reinforcing fears again that workers might be downsized during his second term in office.

This disclosure was made by Umar Bilikis, spokesperson for the displaced women at recent meeting with Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency.

” We were usually paid N6000 and through our savings; we do a lot of things and cater for our families.

“But now, nothing is moving well again”, said Bilikis.

Ajia, as part of his political consultations had gone to Alore to solidarize with the women and also approved a monthly support of N500, 000 for women sweepers in Alore area, Ilorin Kwara State.

The candidate made this disclosure at a visit on Monday to the affected women after making the donation of the first installment.

According to him, the visit was meant to show empathy, solidarity with them and offer hope for the suffering women who were disengaged from their regular paid jobs of sweeping the streets and main roads in the metropolis during the PDP administration.

“I am here today to sympathise with our mothers who have suffered for this state, many of them were laid off from their government paid jobs and have been going through pains and agony.

“I am here to assure them that their pains will soon be over,” he said.

Ajia promised that things will change for better if PDP takes over government.

“When PDP takes over Nigeria, Kwara and all levels of governance , they will continue to enjoy those things they used to get when PDP was in power.

“I sympathise with them on the current situation in Nigeria as the commodity prices has skyrocketed, making situations worse for many house holds.

” I sympathise with them as they go through pains where they send their children to school.

“I encourage them not to loose hope, and assured them that the government that cares for people is about to come.

“Their role is to pray for us and vote. I also admonished them to be patient, steadfast and resolute in whatever they believe in.

Some of the women who expressed gratitude to Alhaji Ajia, said, they don’t understand the present government, as things are getting worse day by the day.

“We enjoyed so much during Bukola Saraki and Abdullah Ahmed administrations.

The House of Rep candidate was later taken to a historic location in the community to receive blessings and special prayer, led by Alhaji Shehu, Alfaagba Alore, where they prayed Allah to grant Alhaji Ajia his heart desires.

Also, at the PDP Ajikobi Constituency, Alhaji Ajia addressed the Youth Wing, that comprises of youths who came out in their numbers, from Ajikobi ward , Ojuekunzarumi ward , Ogidi and Oloje ward .

The chairman of the Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Majo, appreciated the candidate for making the party proud.

One of the speakers at the event Lukman Saad, said that the major challenge confronting youths in their area is empowerment.

He called for regular visit by the House of Representatives candidate, adding that they have mobilise youths for increased support for the party but they needed someone that will be representing them.

