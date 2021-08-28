Sachet water to cost N20 in Nasarawa – producers

August 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Business, News, Project, Society News 0



The Nasarawa Chapter of the Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP) has said it will soon start selling a sachet of water for N20 due to the cost of production.

Usman Diggi, Chairman of ATWAP in Keffi-Mararaba,   made the disclosure Saturday in Karu Local Government Area (LGA) the end of a two-day workshop organised for their members in the area.

He said that because of the high cost of production materials, it was no feasible for them to continue to sell sachet water the cost of N10.

The chairman attributed the for the proliferation of substandard table water in the to high cost of production materials.

Diggi described as unfortunate the attitude of some members who have reduced the quality of their products due to the cost of production.

“It better to increase the price of pure water and maintain the quality than to produce substandard products given its health implications.

Diggi, however, appealed to the government to do something urgently to reduce the prices of the materials so that sachet water would still be sold for N10 in the interest of the common people who were already going through a lot.

“The cost of nylon per kilogramme used to be N450 but the moment it has gone up to N1,200, which over 100 per cent increase and yet a bag of table water sold for between N60 and N70.

“We are running a loss, that why some of our members are cutting corners to enable them to run the business,” he said.

Diggi added that the association was its best to discourage the practice while appealing to government to come to their aid.

He said a lot of their members have closed their factories due to high taxes, double and high cost of materials in the market.

Diggi assured the public that the association, in collaboration with the National for Food and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), would ensure the production of quality table water.

Also speaking, Mr. Dadi Nantim Mullak, Coordinator of NAFDAC, appealed to consumers to inform the of any illegal table water production in their area.

The NAFDAC coordinator said the has been going round to ensure that producers abide by safety standards.

He said they were also partnering with traditional rulers to ensure that only quality table water produced and sold in the state. (NAN)  

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,