S/West Congress: We’re prepared to vote our preferred candidates – Lagos PDP

April 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



  of the People’s Democratic Party () in Lagos State say they are well-prepared to vote for of choice at the  Southwest Zonal Congress of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress holds in , Oyo State Capital .

The state Publicity of the party, Taofik Gani, told NAN Wednesday in Lagos that the delegates had been mobilised for the rescheduled congress.

are prepared; are going to vote for the of our choices.

“Our state chapter is very well prepared for the congress.

have been motivated and admonished by the leader of the party, Chief Bode George, to go and do ,’’ Gani said.

The spokesman said fewer than 139 delegates would represent the Lagos State at the congress.

He urged the Working Committee of , and all those in charge of the congress, to be fair and impartial.

NAN reports that the congress is meant to produce leaders to run the affairs of the party in the Southwest zone.

want the Working Committee of the party to allow a credible election.

“I think everyone should allow the will of the people come through for peace and tranquillity to reign in the party,’’ he added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,