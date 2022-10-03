S-South PDP youths call for Nat’l V-Chair resignation

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The youth under the aegis of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth and Stakeholders have called on the PDP, the South-South, National Vice -Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, to resign.



The group Chairman, Palson Arusuayine, who led the protest on Monday at the PDP state secretariat in Asaba, Delta, said Orbih’s commitment to the party was in doubt.



He called for his resignation or a rebranding of his faith and commitment to the party to ensure peace and victory for PDP come 2023 general election in the region.



According to Arusuayine, it is no longer news that the PDP’s South South National Vice- Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih have continued to masquerade himself as a party faithful.



“Meanwhile Orbih is the the exact leech who is neither here nor there and his attitude has led to chaos among party faithfuls in the South-South region and particularly in Edo, his home state.



“After an emergency meeting today of top South-South Youth leaders and critical stakeholders of the party, we resolved that for peace to reign in the region, the man at the helm of affairs, Chief Dan Orbih has to resign.



“Orbih is said to be very distracted, uncoordinated and lacked the qualities of a good leader.



“It was also mentioned that worst still, he is always absent at critical meetings held and this is not good for the party.



“And more irritating is his pronouncement that he (Orbih) will sabotage the PDP 2023 presidential campaign.”



Arusuayine, said that based on the considerations, the group observed that Orbhi’s decisions were jeered towards self.



“His countenance towards the affairs of the party is also geared towards bringing evil and bad luck if quick actions are not taken and measures put in place to checkmate him,” he said.



He said that it was a danger waiting to happen, hence the youth and major stakeholders had called for him to resign and allow a tested and competent leader, Elder Emma Ogidi to lead the party again to victory in the region.



“Chief Dan Orbih should honorably step aside.

“Or better still, we call on the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to use the powers given to it by Party National Executive Council (NEC) to suspend orbih, until it is proven that he is born again politically.



“A house divided against itself cannot stand, so Orbih should allow Elder Emma Ogidi come back to put the house in order and ensure winnings for the party in the South South which is very crucial for the upcoming elections,” Arusuayine said.(NAN)

