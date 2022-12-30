S/East traditional rulers mourn Ohaneze leader, Obiozor

By Stanley Nwanosike

The South-East Council of Traditional Rulers, on Friday, mourned the demise of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

It would be recalled that Obiozor’s demise was confirmed by Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo on Wednesday night.

This is contained in a statement by the Chairman of the council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, in Enugu.

Agubuzu, who is also the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, described Obiozor as a man that stood for peace, justice and fairness to all irrespective of tribe, creed and political affiliation.

According to him, Obiozor lived his entire life in the service of our great country, Nigeria, with passion and excellence in many capacities, especially as Ambassador Plenipotenciary to the United States of America and to the State of Israel.

“His drive for justice, equity and fairness as condition precedent for the continued corporate existence, progress and development of Nigeria, compelled him to assume the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo in the last two years of his life.

“As an outspoken and courageous man of openness and frankness, Obiozor was one Nigerian you always knew where he stood on national issues.

“His demise at this critical juncture in the political evolution of Nigeria, is a huge loss to the whole country, and particularly to the Igbo nation, to the government and people of Imo and to his family,” Agubuzu, who was a former ambassador, said.

He prayed for God Almighty to give all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and for his soul rest in peace. (NAN)