S/E governors wade into Imo gov’t, Okorocha impasse

The South-East Governors Forum has waded into the impasse between the Imo government and the state’s former governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a squabble ensued between both sides’ supporters on Feb. 21 when Okorocha allegedly broke into the Royal Spring Palm Apartment, Owerri, sealed by the Imo government on Feb. 19.

The situation was brought under control by the Imo Police Command, which later arrested the senator.

Chairman of the forum, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze on Monday said that the forum was already handling the issue.