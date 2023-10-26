S’ Court verdict: Tompolo congratulates Tinubu, says we’ll dislodge crooks in the creeks

By Chimezie Godfrey

The affirmation of President Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25 2023 election on Thursday received the blessing of Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) with a call on all Nigerians to support and join hands with him to move Nigeria forward.

The TSSL said to be owned by a repented former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo also known as Tompolo, said Tinubu’s election started with the ballot and had been consolidated with the Supreme Court judgement.

The organisation in a statement by its management obtained by journalists in Abuja said the coast is now clear for Mr. President to swing into the business of governance without distractions.

The TSSL promised that all local and foreign saboteurs and crooks still hiding to operate in the oil sector would totally dislodged from the creeks and made to face the law.

The declaration came hours after a seven-man panel of the apex court unanimously dismissed the appeals of Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, and affirmed Tinubu as the winner of the contentious 2023 presidential poll.

The statement felicitated with Tinubu

on his well established victory at the Supreme Court.

The statement was titled, “A resounding congratulations to Mr. President: Tantita rejoices with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over re-affirmation of his victory.”

“The management and the entire team of Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) felicitate with His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President and Commander -in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on his well established victory at the Supreme Court, on Thursday, October 26th, 2023.

“Dear C-in-C, there is no doubt that you convincingly won the presidential poll of 25th February 2023. The sustained sabre rattling has come to an end and we implore all Nigerians to support and join hands with you to move the nation forward.

“We give God all the glory that it is now all over. Mr. President’s victory was well deserved, as it started with the ballot and it is now well consolidated with the Supreme Court judgement.

“All Nigerians are reassured that Mr. President is a clean man, his credentials are impeccable. The die was cast and all saw how it panned out with the last judgement. The Asiwaju Administration is built on a solid foundation and cannot be unhinged. Tantita Security Services Limited stands with you all the way.

“The tribunal of first instance wrote an all encompassing judgement in its Wednesday September 6 2023 verdict.

That judgement was given after a thorough review of the facts.

“In tandem with that verdict, the seven- man Justices of the Supreme Court, acquiesced and upheld the truth.

Now that all issues pertaining to the presidential election have been resolved and brought to a head, the coast is clear for Mr. President to swing into the business of governance without distractions.

“And knowing who the Asiwaju is, we know Nigeria shall witness good tidings.

Tantita Security Services Limited is confident that the Nation shall observe a new regime of turn arounds, be it in the economy, security or at the diplomatic paradigm.

“Tantita Security Services Limited wants to re-assure Mr. President of its commitment to preserving and securing crude oil pipelines in the Niger Delta region and the restoration of our ecosystem. No stone will be left unturned to guarantee increased crude production to assure revenue generation for the growth and diversification of the economy.

“All local and foreign saboteurs still hiding to operate in the oil sector shall be totally dislodged and made to face the law. There shall be no sacred cow in our line of duty of sanitizing the creeks of bootleggers and crooks around the oil and gas sector of the nation’s economy.

“Once again, we congratulate Mr. President and wish you all the best as you navigate the nation to her assured destiny of greatness, happiness for all citizens and admiration in the comity of nations. The good Lord shall guide and protect you in the onerous task ahead.”.

