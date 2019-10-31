S/Court verdict: Tambuwal commends Atiku’s doggedness, urges Buhari to embrace all

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Following the dismissal of his appeal by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has commended the doggedness and tenacity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in choosing to fight for what he believed was his stollen mandate.

The governor also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to run an inclusive government that would carry everyone along, irrespective of party affiliations.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello a copy of which was made available to newsdiaryonline.

“The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, GCON challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The verdict of the Supreme Court brought to a conclusion the long drawn legal battle. I want to specially commend Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for his doggedness, tenacity and strong belief in the judicial process.

“His stance has contributed in no small measure in advancing our democracy. He is without doubt an icon of democracy. His place in Nigeria’s democratic journey is assured.

“I urge our party members not to be dismayed. The legal way has a terminal stage. The verdict of the Supreme Court is final. In politics you win some, you lose some. Since our dear presidential candidate chose the legal way, it is a clear indication of the fact that he is not a supporter of resort to self-help, or violence, after all, power comes from God and He alone gives it to whom He wishes at His own time and on His own terms.

“To President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), I congratulate him on his victory and urge him to be magnanimous. Rather than encourage his supporters to engage in wild jubilations, this is a time for circumspection and rallying of Nigerians for the arduous task of tackling our huge developmental challenges. This is a time for Mr. President to run an inclusive government and strive to forge a true Nigerian nation and spirit,” Tambuwal stated.