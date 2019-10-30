S/Court verdict: Peter Obi commends Nigerians’ commitment to PDP

Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Feb. 23 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has commended Nigerians for their commitment to PDP and to democracy.

Obi said this in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja while reacting to the Wednesday Supreme Court Judgment which affirmed the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Governor of Anambra, also urged the citizenry not to relent.

Obi also commended the legal team for all their efforts, which according to him would undoubtedly enrich the nation’s jurisprudence.

He said that the party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, decided to approach the court after the election because they were sufficiently convinced that the result did not reflect the vote of Nigerians.

Obi said that the issue was not about the parties or the candidates but about the society and “what we are bequeathing to our children.”

“The issue here is not about the candidates or the party; it’s about democracy and our society.”

He advised that everyone should to reflect on the effect of the apex court ruling on the society. (NAN)