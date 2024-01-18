S/Court verdict justifies our support for Tinubu/Shettima ticket – Shariah Council

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) says the recent Supreme Court verdict on election litigations has justified its support for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima during the 2023 general election.

By Ismail Abdulaziz

The council said its support was anchored on promoting merit above other considerations, and to put Nigeria on the path of progress and development.

This is contained in a communique at the end of a two-day national conference of the council, on Thursday in Abuja.

The sharia council said that so far, the performance of the administration has made majority of patriotic Nigerians to now see through the false criticism of their ticket during the elections.

”Majority of Nigerians however saw the ticket as a progressive move which transcends religious sentiments and focused on political calculation that emphasizes merit over and above other considerations.

”The conference equally noted the post election litigations up to the apex court, confirm that majority of Nigerians have resolved to do away with all form of sentiments.

​”The council reiterated its commitment to its struggle and participation in the campaign in bringing about the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government.”

The communique was signed by the council’s President, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyatullah and Secretary General, Malam Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed.

It also expressed full support for the anti-corruption drive of the government and all its policies aimed at improving the welfare of Nigerians.

It advised Tinubu to ensure equity, justice and fairness in appointments and governance, adding that this would convince Nigerians about the sincerity of the administration towards improving their wellbeing.

​”Your watch words should be good governance through fair and equitable distribution of resources and ensuring that every citizen of Nigeria fears nothing about the two gentlemen coming from the same faith.”

On security, the council called for effective intelligence gathering and sustained offensive against terrorists and other criminals in the county.

It also advised the government to promote community-oriented policing, and foster trust between security forces and local communities to ensure the success of current efforts to restore peace in various parts of the country.

”The conference urged the Federal Government to promote dialogue and reconciliation among the citizens of this country with a view to enhancing effective communication between warring communities and contending interest groups, towards ensuring sustainable peace and development.”

The Shariah Council called for the review of the Constituion to give more powers to governors “to truely perform their duties as chief security officers of their states and nib insecurity in the bud at the grassroots”.

It condemned the killings, maiming and attacks across the country, calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice to serve as deterrent to others.

The sharia council particularly urged the Federal Government “to launch full scale investigation and prosecution of those arrested on all cases leading to the killings around the country.”

It called for more policies to allevaite the plights of Nigerians through social safety nets, job creation, private sector growth and small business development.

The council expressed concern about the theft of children and changing their identities by criminal syndicates and urged relevant authourities to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

It said that the gross violation of the children’s rights must be brought to an end.

The council commended federal government for standing with citizens and refusing to succumb to the promotion of the LGBTQAI+ in Nigeria.

It said in addition to that effort, the government should place total ban on all ponographic social media channels and websites promoting pervasion and social vices.

​While urging Muslims to turn sincerely to Allah, the council called on Islamic clerics to maintain their leading roles as guiding lamps to the believers, and promote knowledge sharing and consensus opinion on important issues.

It further urged them to lead their followers in praying for the country’s leaders to have the courage and ability to deal with the current insecurity and economic hardships Nigerian citizens are facing.​(NAN)

