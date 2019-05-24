S/Court verdict: Dickson congratulates Mutawalle, Zamfara governor-elect

#TrackNigeria: Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, has congratulated Dr Bello Mutawalle, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Zamfara over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Dickson, who is also the Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, also congratulated other PDP candidates in the state elections, who were declared winner by the Supreme Court judgment.

The Governor also congratulated the PDP leaders and its supporters in Zamfara for their dedication, commitment and resilience, which according to him culminated in the party’s victory.

“I hereby congratulate the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Zamfara State, Dr Bello Mutawalle, on his victory at the Supreme Court whose ruling returned him as the winner of the election in the state.

“I also commend the leaders of the PDP and the teeming supporters of the party in the state for their dedication and resilience,’’ he said.

He praised PDP’s National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, for his exemplary leadership which he said resulted in several victories for the party, even in what he described as prevailing circumstances.

Dickson lauded the judiciary for standing up to the expectations of all well meaning Nigerians as an impartial arbiter of justice.

He said that it is reassuring and commendable for the judiciary to display such a high level of courage and professionalism.

The governor said that the ruling by the five-member panel of the Supreme Court read by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, is victory for justice and democracy in action.

“Very importantly, I thank the judiciary, once again, for standing up to the expectations of the well-meaning Nigerian public as a strong, impartial arbiter that could be trusted.

“This landmark judgment is a victory for justice and indeed democracy in action,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday in invalidated the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly election in Zamfara.

Justice Paul Galinji, in delivering the lead judgment in Abuja held that all votes cast for the APC in the elections amounted to wasted votes and efforts.

Galinji further said that the APC and all its candidates that participated in the elections gate crashed having not conducted lawful primaries.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was right not have recognized the participation of APC in those elections.

Galinji, therefore, ordered that all the political parties whose candidates scored the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread should be declared winners forthwith. (NAN)

