The Supreme Court on Tuesday, set judgement for the appeal filed by candidate for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Aliyu to Monday, January 20.

The presiding Justice Muhammad Tanko, made the decision after annulling the judgement of the Appeal Court, which confirmed Emeka Ihedioha as Imo state governor.

Relatedly, the apex court fixed Monday, January 20 to deliver judgment on Petitions from Bauchi, Benue, Kano and Plateau.