S’ Court: NAGAFF holds special prayers for Gov. Yusuf, seeks God’s intervention

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) on Thursday, held special prayers for Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State, seeking God’s intervention ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the appeal before it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Yusuf’s political platform on which he won the March 18 governorship election in Kano, is the brainchild of NAGAFF.

The special prayer session was organised in Lagos by NAGAFF’s founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, who doubles as the Founder and Chairman, NNPP Board of Trustees, to seek divine intervention on the NNPP’s case before the Supreme Court.

NAN recalls that in an epochal judgment on Nov. 17, the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja upheld the decision of the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which sacked Yusuf, the lone NNPP governor in the federation.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, held that Yusuf was not a valid candidate in the gubernatorial election that held in the state on March 18.

Consequently, the appellate court declared Mr Nasiru Gawuna of the APC winner of the March 18, 2023 Kano state governorship election after invalidated votes cast in favour of Yusuf.

Pastor Joel Ozor, who led scores of NAGAFF and NNPP members in prayers, said that the party needed God’s favour and mercy for Yusuf to get justice at the Supreme Court.

Describing God as a covenant keeper, who remains faithful and consistent in all His ways, Ozor urged the people to call on God to restore, recover and crown NNPP with its victory in Kano state.

Ozor, who read from biblical reference in I Samuel Chapter 30 and spoke on the subject “Pursue, Overtake and Recover”, said God had the power to restore and recover mandate that lower courts had allegedly stolen away from NNPP in Kano.

“Trust in the Lord in this battle. God will direct the path of every Justice of the Supreme Court. God is committed to manifesting His word and He cannot lie.

“He will silence every voice of opposition against the mandate of NNPP.

“Encourage yourself in God because Jesus has prevailed for NNPP in Kano. NNPP is more than a conqueror because God Emmanuel is with the party,” the cleric said.

Ozor also led the people in prayers for mercy for NNPP leadership, including its estranged 2023 Presidential Candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwanwkwaso and some other officers now allegedly working against the party.

“Ahead of the Supreme Court’s judgment, we put God in front and we believe God will take the lead and fight the battle. Let there be victory for NNPP,” Ozor prayed.

He prayed God to grant Justices of the Supreme Court wisdom and courage to protect the mandate of Yusuf without intimidation and harassment.

In his goodwill message, Mr Chidiebere Enelamah, the Chairman, BOT, NAGAFF, said that all the challenges facing the NNPP was for the glory and wonders of God to manifest, expressing confidence that the party would get justice.

Addressing NAGAFF members in attendance, Aniebonam said there was no problem in NNPP since Kwanwkwaso and himself had not made valid statements regarding the widely reported leadership crisis in the party.

Stating that the leadership crisis had been resolved, Aniebonam said that constitutional and procedurally, Yusuf remained the leader of the party.

“I am in talks with Gov. Abba Yusuf and that is why I factored in this prayer meeting. I have to say that I do not have any issue with Kwanwkwaso.

“I am the founder of NAGAFF and NNPP as old as 2001. NNPP is ordained by God. It is divine.

“We are not in a hurry with the responsibility of reinventing Nigeria. We will get there,” the founder said.

He described what was going on in the party as “voices of the boys because of stomach infrastructure.”

He said the problem started when state executives in about 10 states were dissolved without due consultation.

He said the memorandum of understanding between NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya movement in the build up to the 2023 general elections, is subject to review.

Aniebonam said that many NAGAFF members were not present at the prayers because they were still aggrieved.

“But we have to show mercy to those who hurt us and stab us, we must love and show mercy. Let us continue to pray.

“We are not asking for any favour, we are only asking for justice and fairness,” he said.

He admonished the teeming party members and loyalists of Yusuf in Kano to maintain peace and tranquility.

*I will want us to keep the peace of the society; democracy is about the rule of law, we must not take to the streets in protest.

“Let us believe in God; this matter is over. Gov. Yusuf is a child of destiny and I don’t want to believe that God will forsake him. NNPP is of God creation.,” he said.

He said that NNPP remained a political platform to provide good leadership that would bring about a new Nigeria, saying the party was not in opposition to the ruling APC.

Highlights of the prayer session included several interludes of worship to God by a musical band. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye

