S/Court Judgment: Secondus commends Nigerians for supporting PDP, Democracy

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus has commended Nigerians for their commitment and support to the party and democracy.

Secondus in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the commitment of Nigerians to democracy and its tenets in spite of inhibiting factors was worthy of emulation and highly commendable.

“We thank you for your support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy.”

Secondus reacting to the Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling striking out the appeal of PDP and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said that the nation’s apex court had ruled but the final judgment comes from God almighty.

He urged Nigerians to leave the Supreme Court judgement to God saying, “leave it to God the ultimate judge.”

Secondus also commended the press for their commitment to democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

He urged them not to relent in their roles of holding politicians accountable to the people.

Secondus, however, told the people to remain resolute in their prayers to God since the country was in an untidy state that only God could bail her out.(NAN)