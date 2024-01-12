S’ Court judgment averted crisis in Kano – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Lagos State on Friday, lauded the Supreme Court’s ruling reinstating Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano, after loosing at lower courts.

The Lagos State NNPP Secretary, Mr Sheriff Oladejo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the apex court had reaffirmed that only electorate determined who ruled over the people.

Oladejo said: “The Supreme Court has done justices to the governorship election petitions, we give glory to almighty God for this overwhelming and unanimous decision of the highest court in the land.

“For some of us, we are extremely surprised by the decisions of the two lower courts for the miscarriage of justices but Justice Okoro-led five man panel has done justice to this case.

“Even, in his ruling, he also scolded the lower courts for what he described as voyage of discovery on the membership of Gov. Abba Yusuf to NNPP; because ordinarily, it is a matter for political parties to determine who their members are.

“The good people of this country and particularly voters in Kano state knew who they voted for and who deserved to be their governor.”

The party’s scribe commended the courage and commitment of the judiciary in reinstating Yusuf and averting serious political crisis in Kano state.

According to him, the ruling put to rest, all litigations against Yusuf’s mandate and also restore absolute confidence in the state government to provide most needed dividends of democracy to the people.

“We use this medium to thank all members of NNPP family and the general public for the remaining resolute in claiming our mandate.

“This will restore our hope and aspirations to do more for the good people of Kano state.

“This is the time for the opposition political parties to join hands with the governor to move the state forward,” he said.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Yusuf as duly elected governor of Kano state.

The apex court set aside the verdicts of the Court of Appeal and Kano state Election Petitions Tribunal, which nullified the victory of Yusuf in the March 18, 2023 governorship poll.

A five-member panel of the apex court in a judgment delivered by Justice John Okoro, held that the tribunal and the court of appeal erred by sacking Yusuf as governor of the state.

Yusuf and NNPP had filed an appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking as earlier pronounced by the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal had sacked Yusuf and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw his certificate of return and instead, issue same to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the candidate of the APC in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

However, not satisfied with the Tribunal judgment, Yusuf had approached the Appeal Court.

But the appellate court had while affirming his sack, further held that the governor was not a member of the party as of the time of the election and could not have been said to have been properly sponsored for the election.(NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye

