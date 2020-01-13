S/Court hears guber appeals from Bauchi, Benue, Imo, Kano, Plateau, Sokoto states

The Supreme Court, on Monday began hearing of the appeals filed by aggrieved governorship candidates in six states including, Bauchi, Benue, Imo, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto states.

Presiding over the appeals, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, however adjourned when security agencies failed to control the crowd as well as noise level in the courtroom.

The governors against who the appeals were filed are Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; Samuel Ortom of Benue; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano; Emeka Ihedioha of Imo; Simon Lalong of Plateau and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.