S/Court: Delta PDP felicitates Oborevwori, says victory for the party

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta, has celebrated the Supreme Court judgement which confirmed Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, as the duly elected, substantive Governorship Candidate of the Party in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP, in a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, on Friday in Asaba, appealed to all party faithfuls and Olorogun David Edevbie to close ranks as the party begins full campaign in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edevbie, who came second at the PDP Governorship primaries, had challenged the credibility of Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, who won the Governorship primary.

The party noted that the long-drawn litigation over the matter of the Party’s authentic gubernatorial candidate had initially given the opposition false hope.

“But with the judgement now delivered by the Supreme Court and the matter fully settled, the PDP is now much stronger and will be more united and formidable going into the 2023 elections.

It described the judgement as victory for the Delta PDP family and appealed to all party faithful, especially Olorogun David Edevbie, to close ranks and march with full confidence and authority into the Party’s campaigns.

“The Delta state PDP heartily rejoices with all our faithful, loyal and committed members of the PDP family as we celebrate the Supreme Court judgement, which finally confirmed Sheriff Oborevwori, as our duly elected governorship candidate and party flag bearer for the 2023 election.

“The litigation, which centred around the legal affirmation of our authentic governorship candidate, had initially given fleeting but misplaced expectations to the fractured opposition APC, but their hopes have been comprehensively and completely dashed with the decisive judgement of the Supreme Court, which has now settled the matter once and for all.

“We congratulate all members of our great PDP Delta family over this massive judgement from the Supreme Court which has settled all doubts and disquiet, strengthened our position and resolve to embrace our campaigns with renewed energy and vigour towards victory in 2023.

“As we celebrate this very important landmark judgement, we hereby appeal strongly and sincerely to all our members, especially Olorogun David Edevbie, to wholeheartedly embrace the Supreme Court decision.”

It urged them to join the party in its collective quest to build a most formidable campaign team that would not only decimate the opposition, but also deliver resounding landslide victories in all elections.

“Now that the legal fireworks are over and done with, we call on all our loyal, committed, and unwavering party members, to come together as one big united family.

“They should sheath their swords and let bygones be bygones.

“Our ultimate goal now is to win the 2023 general elections in all positions and with everyone joining hands and all pulling in one definite, unwavering direction towards victory. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

