S/Cort’s verdict victory for Ondo people, democracy -Attorney general

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN) says the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding Lucky Aiyedatiwa as governor is victory for democracy, rule of law, and people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court on Tuesday, dismissed a suit seeking to nullify Aiyedatiwa’s victory.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court dismissed the suit in the legal challenge filed by former Ondo state deputy governor and PDP governorship candidate in the November 16, 2024, gubernatorial election, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The Supreme Court ruled against the appellants on the issue of locus standi, stating that they lacked the legal standing to pursue the case, rendering the appeal unsustainable.

The court, however, affirmed that the case was statute-barred, upholding decisions of the lower courts and emphasised that the cause of action arose on May 20, 2024, when the nomination forms were submitted to INEC.

It noted that the appellants filed their suit at the Federal High Court on June 7, 2024, well beyond the 14-day limit prescribed by law and consequently, ordering Ajayi to pay two million naira in costs to each of the four respondents.

NAN recalls that Ajayi had sought to nullify the election of Deputy Governor Olayide Owolabi Adelami over allegations of discrepancies in his name change, as well as challenging legitimacy of Aiyedatiwa and the APC in that case.

Ajayi’s argument centered on the claim that Adelami, who previously had “Jackson” as his middle name while in secondary school, had changed it to “Owolabi” without proper documentation.

However, the Supreme Court found no legal basis to disqualify the deputy governor on these grounds, emphasising that name changes, when properly documented, did not constitute electoral fraud or disqualification.

The attorney general in a statement obtained by NAN in Lagos, emphasised that electoral disputes should be grounded in concrete evidence rather than technicalities that did not affect credibility of an election.

Ajulo likened Aiyedatiwa’s triumph to a testament of perseverance and divine vindication, stating that “just as truth always prevails over falsehood, justice has now been served.”

He commended the governor for his unwavering focus on governance despite distractions and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the continued development of Ondo state.

“This is also a vindication and affirmation of the just ruling of the Federal High Court, Akure, Justice Oluwatoyin Adegoke, the verdict of the Court of Appeal, Akure, presided over by Hon. Justice Oyebisi Omoleye, Hon. Justice Hadiza Shagari and Justice Fadawu Umaru.

“These noble Justices demonstrated professionalism and integrity in their judgments and it is now affirmed by the Supreme Court.

“I commend the brilliant legal minds who stood firmly in defense of truth and justice. In particular, including Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, Charles Edosomwan, SAN, Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, and Remi Olatubora, SAN, for their exceptional advocacy, as well as the legal representatives of the appellants. ”

He noted that the courtroom remained a battleground for legal reasoning, and every advocate who argued a case contributed to strengthening the nation’s democracy.

“Justice is best served when all sides are heard, and I deeply respect their dedication to upholding the sanctity of the legal process.

“With this ruling, the Supreme Court has effectively put an end to the legal battle, reaffirming Aiyedatiwa’s victory.

” The decision solidifies the legitimacy of the APC-led government in Ondo state, closing the chapter on the prolonged political legal tussle.” (NAN)