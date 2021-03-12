S/Africa’s Motsepe emerges new CAF President

South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe on Friday in Rabat, Morocco emerged as new of Confederation of African Football (CAF).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Motsepe was need for a vote after a deal brokered by FIFA saw three challengers withdraw, leaving him as sole .

59-year-old Motsepe owns Mamelodi Sundowns FC of South Africa was confirmed by acclamation at CAF’s 43rd General Assembly meeting.

He is also a mining mogul and brother-in-law to South Africa’s , Cyril Ramaphosa.

He replaces Ahmad of Madagascar is currently serving a reduced two-year ban for financial misconduct. (NAN)

