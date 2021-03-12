South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe on Friday in Rabat, Morocco emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Motsepe was elected without the need for a vote after a deal brokered by FIFA saw his three challengers withdraw, leaving him as the sole candidate.

The 59-year-old Motsepe who owns Mamelodi Sundowns FC of South Africa was confirmed by acclamation at the CAF’s 43rd General Assembly meeting.

He is also a mining mogul and brother-in-law to South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

He replaces Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar who is currently serving a reduced two-year ban for financial misconduct. (NAN)

