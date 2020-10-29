S/African NGO urges Senate to hold public hearing on Lekki shootings

Nigerian Lives Matter, a South Africa-based NGO, has called on the Senate to immediately conduct public hearing into Lekki Toll Gate shootings to unravel what happened during the EndSARS protest.

In a petition signed by its Founder, Mr Debo Adesina, Nigerian Lives Matter asked the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to conduct proper investigation aimed at bringing perpetrators to book to prevent future occurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the NGO sent the petition through its lawyers, Sphinix Solicitors, and copied the Attorney General of the Federation, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as Chief of Army Staff.

“This action by the men in military uniform is condemnable, against international best practices and capable of causing chaos nationwide if not properly investigated and nipped in the bud with adequate disciplinary action.

“It is on this basis that we call for an investigation as to what really transpired that night at Lekki Toll Gate,” the NGO said.