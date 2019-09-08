S/Africa, Nigeria committed to strengthening bilateral ties

The South African Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Bobby Moroe, says his country remained committed to strengthening bilateral ties with Nigeria.

Moroe said on Sunday in Abuja that the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa would remain strong and on course.

The envoy said President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, were expected to meet in October to discuss modalities to address attacks on Nigerians living in that country.

Meanwhile, in a statement by Khusela Diko, spokesperson to the President, the South African Government said President Buhari’s state visit would reinforce the bond between both countries.

Diko stated that the visit, next month, would further strengthen their bond and jointly develop responses to challenges affecting people and businesses in South Africa and Nigeria.

According to him, President Cyril Ramaphosa held discussions, on Sept. 6, with Nigeria’s Special Envoy, Amb. Ahmed Abubakar, on violence in South Africa and developments in Nigeria around South African businesses.

“The visit to Pretoria by the Special Envoy followed a recent meeting between Presidents Ramaphosa and Buhari in Yokohama, Japan, on sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

“In their discussion, the Special Envoy conveyed President Buhari’s concern at recent events in South Africa, in context of the strong and cordial relations that characterise the interaction between the two countries.

“President Buhari conveyed his commitment to the values of prosperity and the advancement of Africa that are shared by South Africa and Nigeria.

“Nigeria stands ready to assist South Africa in establishing the root causes of and developing sustainable solutions to the challenges concerned.

“President Buhari has undertaken that where challenges emerge in Nigeria, the Nigerian government will act against lawlessness and the targeting of South African assets in Nigeria,” Diko stated.

According to him, President Ramaphosa also reaffirms

South Africa-Nigeria relations to be firm.

Diko added that both partners remained resolute in a shared commitment to building Africa at peace with itself and others. (NAN)