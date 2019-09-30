S/Africa determined to deepen relations with Nigeria – Envoy

Amb. Bobby Moroe, South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria said on Monday that the country remained determined to deepen bilateral relations with Nigeria.

Moroe, who is currently in South African, said in a telephone interview that adequate preparations had been made by the South African Government to prepare for Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit to South Africa on Oct. 3.

According to the envoy, preparations are at an advanced stage and “our government is ready to welcome President Buhari and his delegation to South Africa for the State Visit’’.

Moroe said “the government and the people of South Africa reaffirm the desire to further deepen and consolidate the bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Our government is optimistic about the prospects of the state visit to our relations and looks forward to meaningful engagements with the Nigerian delegation.

“We further believe that the fruitful engagements will yield positive outcomes on issues of common interest and mutual benefit to our bilateral relations.

“This visit will give impetus to the already cordial relations between the two countries.’’

The envoy expressed the hope that discussions by both presidents during the visit would strengthen the already strong historical relationship between the two countries dating back to the era of apartheid.

He also said that the visit would make relations between Nigeria and South Africa wax stronger.

Moroe wished Nigerians “a happy 59th independence anniversary celebration on Oct. 1’’. (NAN)