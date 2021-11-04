Rustlers attack herdsman in Kwara, steal 15 cows – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said that a Fulani herdsman, Muhammadu Bello, nearly lost his life on November 3, as he was attacked by unknown cattle rustlers.

This is contained in a press release, signed by the Command Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

Afolabi said that the incident happened at Ahun Ruga settlement, Oro Ago, lfelodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

He said that the Rustlers caused multiple machete cuts on the victim and went away with 15 of his Cows.

“The badly injured and unconscious cattle rearer, Muhammadu Bello, was brought to the Oro Ago Divisional office by Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group, on Wednesday.

The spokesman said that the injured cattle rearer had been taken to hospital for proper medical treatment.

He said that operatives of the NSCDC, Miyetti Allah Vigilante and local hunters have launched a manhunt for the cattle rustlers. (NAN)

