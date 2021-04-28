Coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday said Russia’s single-day coronavirus case fell below 8,000 for the first time since September.

It said 7,848 COVID-19 cases were recorded, down from 8,053 the day before while it registered 7,523 COVID-19 cases on September 26.

“Over the past day, 7,848 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,077 cases (13.7 percent) without clinical symptoms.’’

The center said, added that the total case count reached 4,787,273 while the rate of increase fell to 0.16 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,840 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,098 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 723 new cases, up from 712 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 612 new cases, up from 592 on Tuesday.

The response center reported 387 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 392 the day before, raising the country’s death toll to 109,367.

Total recoveries increased by 8,420 over the given period, up from 8,039 the previous day, and reached 4,411,098 in total. (Sputnik/NAN)

