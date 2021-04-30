Russia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 4.8m

Russia has confirmed 8,731 new -19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally 4,805,288, the monitoring and response center said on Friday.

The national -19 toll rose by 397 110,128 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 8,406 4,427,946.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit , reported 2,662 , taking the city’s 1,092,811.

than 129.1 million -19 tests have been conducted across the country so far. (Xinhua/NAN)

