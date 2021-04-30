Russia has confirmed 8,731 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,805,288, the official monitoring and response center said on Friday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 397 to 110,128 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries grew by 8,406 to 4,427,946.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,662 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,092,811.

More than 129.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far. (Xinhua/NAN)

