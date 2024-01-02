Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Russian missile meant for Ukraine lands on own village

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Russian civilian authorities on Tuesday said a missile accidentally hit a Russian village in the Voronezh border region during the latest heavy Russian airstrikes on Ukraine.

According to initial reports, seven homes were damaged as a result, the governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, wrote on Telegram. There were no injuries.

The incident took place in the village of Petropavlovka, around 140 kilometres from north-eastern Ukraine.

Gusev spoke of an “accidental release” of the projectile and did not specify the type of weapon.

Unauthenticated videos circulated on social media that allegedly showed severe damage to several houses in the village.

According to Kiev, Russia fired at Ukraine in several waves on Tuesday with combat drones, cruise missiles and ballistic weapons. (dpa/NAN)

By Hadiza Mohammed

