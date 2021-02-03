Russian epidemiologist calls for research into suspected COVID-19-induced blindness

A recent case, seen by doctors in the United Kingdom (UK) of an individual experiencing persistent blindness due to Coronavirus-related (COVID-19-related) complications is so far an isolated one, although further research will be required, an official said.

Natalya Pshenichnaya, an epidemiologist at Russia’s consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said this on Tuesday.

Physicians in the UK published their findings in the Cureus journal on Jan. 19.