Russian airstrikes hit Syrian village crowded with refugees – monitor

At least five civilians were killed on Monday when Russian warplanes carried out airstrikes on a village crowded with refugees in Northern Syria.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the airstrikes targeted the village of Abean in the Western countryside of Aleppo after midnight.



It added that the death toll was likely to rise as many people were still trapped under the rubble and many of the wounded in critical condition.

The spokesman for the rescue team White Helmets in the countryside of Aleppo, Ibrahim al-Hajj, said that most of the dead and the wounded were Syrian refugees who fled areas in the countryside of Aleppo.

“The situation is really tragic,” he said.



On Sunday, the Syrian army said it had regained control of 600 square kilometres in the rebel strongholds of Idlib and Aleppo over the past few days.



The government’s advances are taking place in spite a ceasefire that was agreed on by Turkey and Russia in January.

The government’s offensive, which is backed by Russia, prompted thousands to flee their homes toward areas near the Syrian-Turkish border, which is already packed with refugees.(dpa/NAN)