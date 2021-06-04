Russia will not provide free vaccination to foreign citizens – Putin

 Russian President Vladimir Putin said would not vaccinate foreign citizens against COVID-19 for .

“There is a practice where people from different countries, including businessmen, chiefs of large European and other companies, intentionally come to to receive a vaccine against coronavirus.

“In this regard, I request to analyse until end of month all aspects of this issue in order to create for foreign citizens conditions for paid vaccination in our country.’’

He stressed requirements and sanitary control of pandemic.

Putin said this in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (SPIEF). (Sputnik/NAN)

