Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would not vaccinate foreign citizens against COVID-19 for free.

“There is a practice where people from different countries, including businessmen, the chiefs of large European and other companies, intentionally come to Russia to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus.

“In this regard, I request the government to analyse until the end of the month all aspects of this issue in order to create for foreign citizens conditions for paid vaccination in our country.’’

He stressed the given requirements on safety and sanitary control of the pandemic.

Putin said this in the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (SPIEF). (Sputnik/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

