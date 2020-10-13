Russia to verify license of suspect in Nizhniy Novgorod mass shooting

Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, on Tuesday ordered an investigation into the arms license of suspect in Nizhniy Novgorod mass shooting.

Bastrykin wanted to know whether the suspect in the shooting spree in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region had legally obtained his firearm and whether relevant authorities had done everything possible to prevent the tragedy, the committee said in a statement.

On Monday, an armed man opened fire at local residents in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye of the Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to investigators, the suspect, an 18-year-old man shot three people dead at a bus stop and injured three others.

A law enforcement source told Sputnik that before going to the bus stop, the man also tried to kill his grandmother.

“As instructed by the chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, investigators must carefully check information about the expression of aggression by the suspect in adolescence.