Russia to train Ghanaian scientists in nuclear education

The Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), Russia and three key Ghana universities are collaborating to help the Ghanaian upcoming engineers, physicists, doctors and researchers to receive world-class masters and postgraduate education in nuclear subjects in Russia.

Mr Valery Karezin, Director of Educational Projects and the Human Resources Service at the State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM), made this known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Karezin said the tuition fees for the full duration of education would be funded by the Russian Ministry of Higher Education and Science, while the nuclear education programmes would be supported by ROSATOM.

“About 300 students from more than 15 African countries are already studying nuclear specialties in Russia.

“We also contribute to the development of higher education in the field, strengthening cooperation between higher education institutions in Russia and Africa,” he said.

According to him, the framework for the cooperation is the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of training specialists for the national nuclear industry between Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and TPU.

“It was signed by Prof. Benjamin Nyarka, Director-General of GAEC and Mr Oleg Dolmatov, Director of School of Nuclear Science and Engineering of TPU on Dec. 11, 2019.

“We are happy to see among our partners, University of Ghana, Kumasi Technical University and Kwame Nkrumah University of Energy and Natural Resource, which implement nuclear education programmes.

“They will have our support in granting Ghanaian students interested in studying nuclear energy-related fields in Russia Russia-funded scholarships that include tuition fees.

“Students have access to subsidised accommodation, library funds and practical experience at Russian nuclear enterprises,” he said.

Ghana is cooperating with ROSATAM, both in training personnel and developing human resources, as well as in joint projects, to ensure public acceptability of nuclear projects in Ghana, conducting joint research and implementing joint infrastructure projects.

Also, Mr Ryan Collyer, Interim Chief Executive Officer of ROSATAM, Central and Southern Africa, noted that the goal of scholarships was to support interest in nuclear research and capabilities among young African scientists and engineers.

Collyer said the scholarships would also contribute to solving some of the world’s most critical issues in the nearest future, allowing for the continent to industrialise, boost its economy and become self-sufficient.

TPU is the only Russian university equipped with a IRT-T nuclear research reactor available for foreign students to conduct research and experiments.

In over 60 years, more than 12, 000 specialists graduated from TPU, including eight thousands trained in nuclear engineering and research.

TPU offers Bachelor Degrees in Nuclear Physics and Technology; a Master Degree in Nuclear Power Installations Operation, Nuclear Medicine.

Others are: Postgraduate Degree in Nuclear, Thermal and Renewable Energy and Related Technologies, all conducted in English Language. (NAN)