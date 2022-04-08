Russia to find new coal buyers to offset European import ban

By Sheji Halima

Moscow on Friday said it would search for new markets for its coal after the European Union announced plans to ban imports from Russia, in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Coal remains an in-demand good. Coal deliveries will be diverted to other markets depending on how Europe reduces its consumption,’’ Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told news agency Interfax.

The 27 EU states gave their backing earlier on Thursday to a fifth round of sanctions targeting Russia, including an import ban on coal, wood and vodka, Japan announced a similar ban on Friday.

However, the latest sanctions came after evidence emerged that the Russian army committed a massacre of hundreds of civilians in Bucha, a town outside the capital, sparking calls for war crimes probes.

Meanwhile ,top EU officials have said a total fossil fuel import ban could eventually follow if Russia keeps up its assault on its neighbour.(dpa/NAN)

