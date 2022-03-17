Russia rejects ICJ ruling on Ukraine

Russia has rejected an order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to halt the use of military force in Ukraine.

“We cannot pay any heed to this ruling,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says, the Interfax news agency reports.

“At the International Court of Justice there is the concept of agreement between the parties.

“ There can be no agreement here,” Peskov says.

The United Nations’ highest court upheld a lawsuit filed by Ukraine against Russia on Wednesday.

The court’s president, Joan Donoghue, said in the judgement: “The ‘special military operation’ being conducted by the Russian Federation has resulted in numerous civilian deaths and injuries.” (dpa/NAN

