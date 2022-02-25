Russia bans British airlines from its airspace

British airlines have been banned from landing at Russia’ airports and from crossing its airspace, the Russian civil aviation regulator has said.

Russia said the move was a response to “the unfriendly decisions by the UK aviation authorities”.

On Thursday, the UK banned Russia’ airline Aeroflot from landing in Britain.

The measure was of sanctions introduced following Moscow’ invasion of Ukraine.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told ITV: “I think that’ their retaliation for us yesterday banning Aeroflot from and landing in the United Kingdom. That’ their tit for tat response.”

Russia’ civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said: “This measure was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Intergovernmental Air Services Agreement between Russia and the UK as a response unfriendly decisions by the UK aviation authorities regarding the restriction on flights of owned, leased or operated by a person associated with Russia or registered in Russia.”

British Airways said in a it was notifying customers on cancelled services and would offer refunds.

“We apologise for the inconvenience but this is clearly a matter beyond our control,” the airline said.

“We will continue monitor the situation closely.”

British Airways normally operates three flights per week each between London and Moscow.

Following Russia’ announcement, Virgin Atlantic also said flight paths had been adjusted for some of its services between the UK, and India. Flight times on these routes will be extended by between 15 minutes and an hour.

Virgin Atlantic apologised for the delays, adding: “The safety and of our customers and people always comes first and we’re monitoring the situation in Ukraine and Russia extremely carefully following the escalation of conflict.”

Tracking data from Flightradar24 showed BA and Virgin Atlantic between Delhi, Islamabad and London are taking southern routes avoid Russian airspace.

Source: BBC

