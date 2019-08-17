Rural communities, gender and demand for accountability, By Salmat Abdulwaheed

There is a gap in the voices of women demanding for inclusion and accountability on issues affecting them in Nigeria as most women are not aware that their voice can be heard using the social media platforms. In Nigeria, in most rural communities women are ignorant of the fact that they can demand accountability using their voices.

The omission in the system of grass root and gender accountability in the Nigeria public sector has made corruption a monster. Corruption they say is a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigeria. The consequences are graveous due to the systemic erosion of public resources that could be channelled to the general good of the public.

Corruption has held the growth and development of public access to basic amenities. So many people have been victims of the said corruption. The demand for accountability and anti-corruption does not address women’s issues as a strategic concern as this has limit their voice being heard.

Rural dwellers rely mostly on basic amenities, such as health care, education/schools, housing, food and agriculture subsidies, social services, transportation, electricity and water. There should be collective rural women movements that will drive demands for accountability from governments. They should not only vote but influence policy makers and legislators.

Women’s community-based groups should be strengthened for increased participation. They should be enlightened not to rely on peanuts given to them by politicians but to demand accountability during and after electioneering periods as this can help bridge the gap.

Salmat Abdulwaheed, wrote in from Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.