Ruptured pipeline: NEMA advises residents to stop scooping diesel

May 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Oil & Gas, Project



 The Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised residents Abule Osun near Festac Town in to stop scooping diesel from a ruptured pipeline in the locality.
Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, NEMA, gave the advice statement issued Friday.


Farinloye said the warning was necessitated by reports diesel (Automotive Gas Oil ) spillage from the pipeline traversing the locality.
According to him, the cause the spillage yet to be ascertained by the emergency response agency.
He said that NEMA has been notified that some residents were scooping the product which was a serious danger to them and their environment.

Farinloye said: “We were informed that there was a spillage in the area Friday.
occurred very swampy location and NEMA has notified the Safety of the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation to shut down supply in to control the flow to the area.
“We, hereby urge the community and opinion leaders in the area to dissuade their people from scooping the product their own safety.” (NAN)

