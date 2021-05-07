The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised residents of Abule Osun near Festac Town in Lagos State to stop scooping diesel from a ruptured pipeline in the locality.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, NEMA, gave the advice in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday.



Farinloye said the warning was necessitated by reports of diesel (Automotive Gas Oil ) spillage from the pipeline traversing the locality.

According to him, the cause of the spillage is yet to be ascertained by the emergency response agency.

He said that NEMA has been notified that some residents were scooping the product which was a serious danger to them and their environment.



Farinloye said: “We were informed that there was a spillage in the area on Friday.

“It occurred in a very swampy location and NEMA has notified the Safety unit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to shut down supply in order to control the flow to the area.

“We, hereby urge the community and opinion leaders in the area to dissuade their people from scooping the product for their own safety.” (NAN)

