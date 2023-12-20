Runsewe urges Gov. Sule to rescind ban on native attires

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has urged Gov. Mohammed Bago of Niger to rescind ban on wearing native attires by civil servants in the state to the office.

Its Director-General, Chief Olusegun Runsewe made the plea in a statement on Wednesday.

Runsewe said that the ban might be construed by many people particularly the Nigerian young persons, who had taken to wearing and showcasing Nigerian wears at social events outside the country.

He noted that the youths helped to promote the richness of Nigerian culture and tradition.

He explained that the ban, if not reappraised, might hurt Nigerian local fashion industry, which might impact on the revival of Nigerian fabric sector.

He said that in recent times, the fabric sector had been facing stiff competition from foreign companies, who faked and imported poor quality Nigerian fabrics into the country.

“I want to most sincerely appeal to his excellency, Gov. Mohammed Bago to kindly help us keep in focus our efforts to proudly dress as Nigerians which will help us market our culture.

“This will also help in creating jobs for our youths, particularly, women whose livelihood is in the area of selling native cloth materials and farming of cotton used in the production of the local fabrics.

“The ban will hurt Nigeria fabrics economy and impoverish the tailors and all those involved in the downstream sector of the local fashion economy and may in the long run, if not rescinded.

“This will give a huge negative edge to eurocentric fabrics against our cultural way of dressing,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Bago on Saturday, Dec. 17, banned workers in the state civil service from wearing native wears like Kaftan, ‘Babanriga’ and flowing gowns during work hours except Fridays which is also the Jummat prayer day.

This was during the presentation of land development and preparation equipment at the Brains and Hammers Rice City, Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi Farm, Chakwa Community in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)

By Taiye Olayemi

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

