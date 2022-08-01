Runsewe lauds Yahaya Bello for projecting Kogi’s culture in Indian

By Taiye Olayemi

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has lauded Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi for showcasing the rich culture of Kogi in India.

This is contained in a statement on Monday issued by Runsewe.

He said Bello deserved accolade for sponsoring the Kogi cultural troupe to 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022 in India to represent Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ”Jammu & Kashmir” is the ‘Theme State’ of the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022, which showcases unique culture and rich heritage through various art forms and handicrafts from the state.

NAN Kogi Cultural Troupe was picked for the trip following her previous outings and outstanding records.

Out of the five States nominated for the trip including Anambra, Edo, Jigawa and Nasarawa, only Kogi surpasses them following her track records as Defending Champion of Abuja National Carnival – 2016, Nigeria’s Representative at Congo Brazzaville in 2017.

“This is a wonderful gift and great support to cultural development in kogi state, a confirmation that the kogi governor is a lover of culture.

“Gov. Bello has really earned our respect and admiration, because in spite of the unhealthy economic situation, he still went ahead to showcase Kogi and Nigeria to the world in India,” he said.

Runsewe called for more robust cultural engagements in Kogi as he remained confident that the governor would do more for the state.

He said that Kogi state had been known for its rich cultural history and peaceful co-existence which earned it a reputation for being the most peaceful destination in Nigeria. (NAN)

