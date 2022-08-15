Runsewe lauds Sanwo-Olu for returning history to Lagos schools’ curricula

By Taiye Olayemi

Mr Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for returning History to the school curricula.Runsewe said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the action was a timely and thoughtful initiative.Runsewe, who doubles as President, World Craft Council (WCC), said putting back the History of Nigeria in schools teaching profiles was a welcome decision.

He promised to organise a ”History of Nigeria’ session for Lagos students during the 2022 Eko National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) slated for November.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lagos state will be hosting the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture ( NAFEST), a cultural fiesta deep in the history, traditions and cultures of the nation.“Strategically, we have school children competition on arts, crafts and culture and definitely, History will be part of the subjects we shall introduce.”

This will surely complement this cheering milestone from the Governor of Lagos state.” We have established a foothold in the investment of cultural education and history in NAFEST in the past four years.”In each state where NAFEST took place, we target and give robust support to children’s theatre.” We have also given full compliment to the reenactment of history of our past heroes who contributed to our political evolution and NAFEST in Lagos will witness a new direction in this aspect,” he said.Runsewe called on other state governments to follow suit and help in making History of Nigeria a quick come back curriculum in primary and secondary schools.The DG said, ”this will help to infuse love of the nation, cultures and traditions in the minds of the young children.” We must take our children back from foreign cultural influences, help grow their faith and trust in Nigeria through the study of Nigerian History.” It is long overdue and we at NCAC join Lagos state Governor to celebrate this auspicious engagement.”This is by donating history books and narratives on pre-colonial Nigeria at NAFEST to all state participants.” (NAN)

