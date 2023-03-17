Runsewe lauds Gov. Ganduje for debunking reports that Kano Golf course is revoked

By Deji Abdulwahab

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for denying that the state Golf course has been revoked by his administration.

Runsewe, who is also the President, Nigeria Golf Federation, made the commendation in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday.

He was reacting to a press release by the Kano State Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, debunking the online report, saying that the development has come as a cheering news to the golfing community in the country.

He stated that the Nigerian golfing community was apprehensive upon reading the fake news from the online media because of the strategic position of Kano Golf Course as one of the oldest in Nigeria and in West Africa.

He said that the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Nigerian golfers and the golfing world were excited by the swift response of the Kano State Government, debunking the fake online report.

“On behalf of the golfing community in Nigeria, I salute the courage and statesmanship of His Excellency as exhibited in taking this bold decision”.

While stating that the NGF and the Nigerian golfing community are grateful to His Excellency, he assured that golfers in Kano will continue to operate within the ambit of the laws of the land.

“As the President of the NGF, I will continuously ensure that all Golf Clubs in Nigeria play according to the laws of the land.

“We will continue to work together to reposition golf as a frontline game and as a serious economic venture that can contribute significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” Runsewe said. (NAN)