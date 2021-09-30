Runsewe emerges President, Nigeria Golf Federation, harps on grassroots devpt

Sunday Runsewe on Thursday in Abuja emerged as the new President of the Nigeria Golf Federation promising to promote grassroots development of the support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Runsewe was voted unopposed as he polled the maximum 11 votes to emerge president.

Air Cmdr Bgmibgmitawuza Davis Solomon with 10 votes defeated Suleiman Bello from North East zone who garnered only one vote to emerge as Vice president.

Runsewe told newsmen while celebrating his victory that he would concentrate on grassroots development of the golf in the country as well as introduce some new innovations into the game.

“We are going to develop a youth programme that will capture the Nigerian golfer from the grassroots because golf is about the only game in which if you don’t start early you can never connect well.

“I am also going to continue from where my predecessor Prince Oyinlola stopped. I intend to introduce some new innovations into the golfing arena.

“Today, golf has gone beyond just playing it manually. It is now IT based. So, I will be bringing a lot of experts from the PGA to come and open more doors for us.

“I can also tell you that there is over six billion dollars in the offing for golfers in the world which the country have not been able to take advantage of.

“So, my plan is to set up a platform where Nigeria can access a major chunk,” he said.

He also thanked the media for their support of the development of golf, adding that he had also done a lot to promote the game in the country.

“You must also be aware that I introduced the use of local fabrics in golf and also included the sport as part of celebration in every festival of arts in Nigeria.

“We’ve done it in Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers and we are doing it in Ekiti this year.

“So, there is going to be a new focus for golf and by the grace of God.

“Also, you will realise that for over 10 years, we have not had the Nigeria Open and most of our professionals have not been engaged with tournaments.

“So for me, the time has come for us to put everything in place to ensure that the Nigeria open is revived in the shortest possible time,” he said. (NAN)

