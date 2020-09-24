Runsewe commends Gov. Lalong for initiating Max Airline’s return flights to Jos

Share the news













Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has commended Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau for initiating plans that would lead to daily-return flights to Jos from Abuja.

According to him, it is part of the strategic economic plan by the Plateau government to open-up Jos and the state to cultural tourism business, investments, visitations and full exploitation of its vast, rich mining and agricultural landscape.

Runsewe in a statement on Thursday noted that unveiling the air travel corridor between Abuja and Jos was both timely and strategic.

He also said that it was a pointer to the fact that the governor is futuristic and serious in changing the socio-economic and cultural tourism fortunes of the state.

” This initiative is a masterstroke and has shown the capacity of Gov. Lalong to critically address the economic development of Plateau state.

“Particularly, the cultural tourism architecture will now gain new attention through this same-day-return-flight initiative from Abuja to Jos.

“The linkage of Abuja, the diplomatic power house and the seat of the Federal Government of Nigeria to Jos, the home of cultural tourism and peace by Max Airline, will generate a seamless economic activity between every strata of private and government concerns.

“The thousand socio-economic possibilities of this flight connection to Jos from Abuja by MaxAir initiated by the government of Gov. Simon Lalong cannot be over-emphasised.

” Imagine the ease of doing business it will engender, the international flights bearing tourists to Abuja, connecting easily to the temperate; it is indeed a great development,” he said.

Runsewe said that the domestic tourism enthusiasts had been provided with endless opportunities to create and enjoy the limitless cultural tourism offerings which the Plateau is so generously gifted and will showcase.

” The job openings and prosperity beneficial to Plateau state and Nigeria in general this initiative will create is second to none,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Memorandum of U nderstanding ( MoU) was recently signed between the Plateau Government and Max Airlines for commercial flight operations between Jos and Abuja to start on Sept. 28.

The flights are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

NAN also reports that Jos, the Plateau capital, will host the 2020 edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in November.

NAFEST is the signature national festival organised by NCAC and usually attended by cultural enthusiasts from the 36 states of Nigeria.

It is usually bidded for and hosted by any willing state government with notable cultural tourism infrastructure and endowment. (NAN)

