Runsewe commends diplomatic community for unwavering support to NCAC

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC),  has commended and celebrated the diplomatic community in Nigeria for their unwavering support for the council over the years.


This is contained in a statement   on Thursday by Runsewe’s Media Aide, Mr Frank Meke.
Runsewe  gave the commendation during a pre-INAC dinner the diplomats in Abuja on Wednesday.


In a strategic bid to ensure that the 2021 International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo meets its desired objectives, NCAC had hosted the diplomatic community in Nigeria to a pre-INAC dinner in Abuja.


Runsewe explained that the purpose the dinner outing was to celebrate the diplomatic community in Nigeria for their unwavering support to NCAC’s programmes.


He also intimated them the council’s preparedness to host the 2021 edition the culture, arts and crafts expo which will be held under the theme “Networking Crafts to the World”.


The Director- General revealed that INAC Expo was initiated in 2018.


He said INAC was one the council’s blue chip cultural tourism promotion offering aimed at recapturing, re- enacting and marketing the essence the Nigerian Crafts Industry and it’s wealth creation potentials at national and international levels.


” Other strategic contents  and interventions at each edition INAC Expo, includes practical workshops and robust exhibitions geared towards  reawakening and energising the cultural sector.


” These were done towards economic empowerment, information sharing, skills acquisition and overall socio economic integration countries,” he said.


Runsewe,  who doubles as the President, World Crafts Council (African Region) maintained, that INAC Expo has helped to sensitise investors on the need to invest in the Arts and Crafts sector.


According to him, this is a way encouraging entrepreneurship and rural communities development which has attracted investors in line the Social Development Goals ( SDG) agenda the present administration.


Rumsewe said that the 14th edition INAC Expo in 2021 will hold from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2021  at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers.


He promised the different  diplomatic communities that the 14th INAC will provide the needed platform for different to showcase their indigenous arts and crafts.


He said this would be done through exhibitions, personal and virtual interactions while savouring the fascinating cultural goldmine in Nigeria.


Runsewe presented gifts appreciation to 25 and stakeholders that attended the event.


Members the diplomatic community were also rewarded various artistic gift items.


There were  goodwill messages from Ambassadors various and stakeholders in the culture and tourism sector. (NAN)

